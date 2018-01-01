Flowcharts
Wireframes
Sticky Notes
Sign In
Sign Up
Wireframes
Design better apps and websites. Faster.
Instant wireframing at your fingertips.
Whimsical includes a rich library of configurable elements like buttons, inputs, checkboxes, and more.
Just the right amount of detail.
Expressive yet simple enough to keep the focus on what matters - the ideas.
Smart customizations.
Add a label or change a state with a click. Designing forms is finally fun.
Speed is a feature.
Quick lookup and keyboard shorcuts makes wireframing faster than ever before.
Never go hunting for an icon again.
Thousands of consistent, categorized and searchable icons. Use them inside buttons, form fields, or by themselves.
Design mockups for any screen.
Desktop
iPhone
Android
Tablet
Custom
Collaborate in real-time.
You can have unlimited teammates working in the same wireframe document at the same time. It’s the “Google Docs” for wireframes.
Examples
E-Commerce
Mobile App
Web App
Tablet
Start collaborating visually.
Sign Up with Google
Sign Up with Email
Product
Flowcharts
Wireframes
Sticky Notes
Pricing
Company
Blog
Terms
Privacy
Contact Us
© 2018 Whimsical Inc.
Blog
Pricing
Terms
Privacy
Contact Us
© 2018 Whimsical Inc.
We’re on Product Hunt today!
Check it out